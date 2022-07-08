A report from the traffic authority the DGT has revealed that two-speed cameras in Malaga are the third and fourth most prolific at giving out speeding tickets in Spain.

The report from DGT analysed traffic data from 2017 to 2021.

The first is located on the A7 at Cerrado de Calderon, and recorded 47,246 fines in a four year period.

The second is found on Rincon de la Victoria in the direction of Malaga and dished out 45,648 fines.

Two Malaga speed cameras give out most tickets in the whole of Spain. Image Flickr

However, the speed camera catching most people out is found in Valencia on the AP7 at 478 kilometres, recording a whopping 60,525 fines in the same period.

The traffic authority processed a total of 2,460,056 fines for speeding in 2021.

Across Spain, there are 780 fixed speed cameras, 545 mobile speed cameras and 92 section speed cameras.

The DGT announced in 2022 that 26 new speed cameras will be set up on the roads, though it has not been announced where.

Spain has a graded system for speeding fines, which varies depending on how much the limit has been exceeded by.

Serious offences can cost motorists €600 while lesser infringements cost around €100.

