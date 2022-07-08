POLICIA NACIONAL have arrested a Marbella father and son for attacking a man on June 25 because they were annoyed by the noise coming from the construction of a new home nearby.

The architect had designed and planned the rebuilding of the home in the centre of Marbella.

The father, 62, accosted the architect armed with a katana sword alongside his son, armed with a stick, apparently incensed by the noise.

Father and son arrested after attacking architect with samurai sword in Spain’s Marbella. Image Policia Nacional



The two men began shouting at the man, before attacking him, causing lacerations to his left hand and right elbow.

The architect, who has not been named, then fled to a hospital for emergency treatment.

After reporting the crime, Policia Nacional went to the house of the attackers for questioning.

Both men were then arrested with police seizing three katanas found in their home.

According to the injury report, the victim suffered damages to the superficial and deep flexors of the two men now await an initial court hearing.

