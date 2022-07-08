2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa - € 174,990

Apartment Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 174,990

We are very happy to present you, this wonderful apartment, in North Playa Flamenca. Located in a magnificent closed and private residential complex, it will have exceptional facilities: green areas, recreation areas, different sports courts, and a large swimming pool for all audiences. The apartment has 87m2, very good construction, first class materials, and with the best finishes, all its very spacious rooms, distributed in 2 bedrooms, 2 complete bathrooms, 1 of them en suite, a huge living room, American kitchen with bar office, together with a utility room, a magnificent terrace, with… See full property details