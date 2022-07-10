5 bedroom Villa for sale in Naquera - € 420,000

Villa Náquera, Valencia 5 beds 4 baths € 420,000

FOR SALE VILLA WITH POOL AND GARDEN LOCATED IN THE NATURAL PARK OF THE SIERRA CALDERONA (NAQUERA) BUT WITHIN A PRIVATE URBANIZATION (THE PEUCAL) AND ONLY 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BEACH. Summary of the main characteristics: oType of house: Villa, With Mediterranean garden and lawn the house has a centenary pine tree inside the house. oState: The house is in good condition, the pool is only 3 years old with all the guarantees and documentation, the heating installation was renovated 7 years ago and the plumbing of the house, as well as the drains were made new 2 years ago, the electrical… See full property details