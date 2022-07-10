THE UK foreign office has changed its travel advice for Spain over planned airline strikes.

A raft of strikes in July have been announced by Europe’s two biggest budget airlines, Ryanair and Easyjet.

The advice on foreign office website now reads: “Planned strike action in July may cause some disruption to EasyJet and Ryanair flights to and from Spain. If you think your travel plans may be affected, you should consult your airline for the latest travel updates.”

EasyJet in particular is embroiled in a bitter dispute with its Spanish cabin crew who are demanding better remuneration.

Strike action is expected to particularly impact airports in Malaga, Barcelona and Palma.

Holidaymakers may find their journey time to Spain significantly lengthened.

Photo: Flickr

Some Ryanair staff began a strike on July 7, leading the airline to cancel ten flights departing Spain.

“The unions and crew of Ryanair demand a change of attitude from the airline,” a statement from a group of employees read.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport urged a minimum service to be maintained for flights, while airlines have pledged to keep their schedules running as smoothly as possible but has warned some delays and cancellations will be unavoidable.

The news comes as tourism is booming in Spain once again, with June arrivals higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

