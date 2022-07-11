2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Pulpi - € 217,000

Bungalow Pulpí, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 217,000

This residential complex nestled into the Los Nardos beach comprises villas with gardens or solariums classified into Premium and Standard categories. The estate pays tribute to nature thanks to its communal areas with dense vegetation beautifying the footpaths, which are ideal for jogging. There is a long artificial stream that crosses the entire complex to wind up in a small lake. The communal area contains three swimming pools for adults, one of them heated, and two for children. In addition, each pool area has a heated whirlpool and an extensive lawn and deck area with sun loungers,…