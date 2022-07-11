TORREMOLINOS train station was reopened last July 4, with the remodelling costing more than €7 million.

The upgrades include a panoramic lift, two escalators and a staircase.

The inauguration was attended by the president of Renfe, Isais Taboas and the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita Cid.

In the past the station received criticism for its lack of accessible access, but now is completely accessible to travellers with reduced mobility.

Torremolinos train station reopens after extensive and expensive renovation works. Image Wikipedia.

Torremolinos Mayor squared blame at former socialist councillor Jose Ortiz for the delays due to his continual design changes.

Torremolinos was one of the few stations in the province without disabled access with several pressure groups campaigning for the stations modernisation.

The improvements include an accessible link between the Plaza de La Nogalera and the station’s main entrance with the lobby being redesigned and a new customer service, sales and information counter introduced.

The renovations also include two lifts inside the station for passengers who want to move to another platform.

At the official opening ceremony, Torremolino’s Mayor, Margarita del Cid thanked people for their patience while the works were ongoing.

