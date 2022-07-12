TEMPERATURES are due to max out over 45ºC in parts of Andalucia this week, placing much of Southern Spain under orange alert for suffocating heat.

The second heatwave of the year which began last Sunday, July 10, will continue until at least Friday, July 15—with provinces such as Cordoba and Sevilla set to sizzle in over 45ºC heat.

In fact, according to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, nationally there are some 30 Spanish provinces at risk (yellow warning) or significant risk (orange) of sweltering heat.

As of today, highs of 45ºC are expected in the provinces of Cordoba and Sevilla. Both provinces will remain under orange alert for extreme heat until Thursday with highs expected to max out over 45ºC tomorrow, Wednesday and lows will remain above 24ºC.

The province of Huelva, also affected by the high temperatures, will be on yellow alert this Tuesday and orange alert on Wednesday where the mercury will reach maximums of up to 40ºC.

Likewise, Jaen will see highs of 42ºC, temperatures which will be repeated over the next 72 hours.

The entry of a mass of hot African air through Andalucia will see a ‘peak period’ of the heatwave in the region and it’s expected that temperatures will remain high until at least Friday.

According to the latest report from AEMET, it’s possible that the heatwave may even be extended until Sunday, July 17.

