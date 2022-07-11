THE European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are recommending EU citizens over 60 should be offered a fourth covid jab this summer.

The two bodies also say a fifth jab in autumn should also be offered to at risk groups.

“This group continues to have the highest risk of serious illness,” they said in a statement.

They also recommend a fourth jab for anyone vulnerable to the illness.

Almost 90% of Spain’s population is vaccinated.

Photo: Flickr

Covid cases have been rising rapidly in Spain and across Europe as a new wave sweeps the continent.

The EMA said: “As a new wave is currently happening in Europe, it is important that public health authorities now consider these groups for a second booster dose. This new recommendation occurs in a context of increasing Covid-19 notification rates and hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and occupancy rates in several countries.”

Both agencies however stopped short of recommending a fourth dose for health workers at this time, saying: “the jab offers only limited benefits due to little and rapidly decreasing protection against infection and the spread.”

Most covid restrictions have been lifted in Spain, though wearing masks remains mandatory on public transport.

