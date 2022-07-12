A man cheated death on Monday evening after falling off a cliff into the sea at Benidorm’s Cala de Finestrat.

The 34-year-old victim was saved by a young man who was scuba diving at the time of the fall just after 9.30 pm.

The diver pulled him out of the water at Ola Blanca.

Cliff Rescue 3

Emergency services were scrambled with paramedics giving the man some pain killers before putting him on a stretcher to be transferred to an ambulance.

He suffered a leg injury and was taken for treatment to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

Cliff Rescue 2

The nationality of the victim has not been disclosed or whether he was a resident or holidaymaker.

