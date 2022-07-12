A man cheated death on Monday evening after falling off a cliff into the sea at Benidorm’s Cala de Finestrat.

The 34-year-old victim was saved by a young man who was scuba diving at the time of the fall just after 9.30 pm.

The diver pulled him out of the water at Ola Blanca.

Emergency services were scrambled with paramedics giving the man some pain killers before putting him on a stretcher to be transferred to an ambulance.

He suffered a leg injury and was taken for treatment to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

The nationality of the victim has not been disclosed or whether he was a resident or holidaymaker.

