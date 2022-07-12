A car thief totalled a stolen vehicle in Alicante Province in a high speed crash before claiming to police that he was the actual car owner.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Pinoso by the Guardia Civil for theft, reckless driving, and making false claims in addition to not having a driving licence.

Experts deduced the stolen car hurtled at speeds of up to 200 km/h on the CV-840 before crashing at La Romana.

The thief was travelling with two friends and forced them to go along with his story that he was the real owner of the car.

Subsequent investigations showed he was lying and that he did not even possess a valid driving licence.

The man also had an arrest warrant out against him from an Alicante court concerning the breaking of a previous sentence.

A fresh court appearance saw him remanded into custody.

