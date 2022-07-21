Villa

Camposol, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 249,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Camposol - € 249,000

A Fantastic Neptuno style villa located on the Final phase of CamposolThis immaculate central heated, detached villa comprises of 3 double bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The bedroom on the first floor is accessible via an internal staircase.All the bedrooms have built in wardrobes and 2 of the bedrooms are en-suite. There is also a family shower room.The large living room has a log burning fire and, there is a separate dining room and fully fitted modern kitchen, finished in white gloss units, with integrated appliances.To the first floor is a roof solarium with views to the gardens, pool area and… See full property details

