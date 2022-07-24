2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera - € 109,000

Apartment Vera, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 109,000

Vera-Mojácar Real Estate Corporation, Sell this fabulous Apartment in Vera Playa, located in a great area with a quiet and pleasant atmosphere The house is in perfect condition to be inhabited. It is a house located on the first floor, it has a large covered terrace with unobstructed views facing West Living room with A / C for Split hot and cold Separate kitchen furnished and equipped with appliances, oven, hob, hood, microwave, washing machine and fridge Two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, the main one en suite with a shower and a second bathroom with a bathtub The house includes furniture… See full property details