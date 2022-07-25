There are many things you should keep in mind when moving. Moving can be expensive and time consuming. Hopefully, this article will help you save both time and money. In addition to these tips, here are some useful resources for you to refer to during your move. Listed below are 6 important moving tips:

Use proper packing material

Using the right packing materials is an important step when moving, as it will ensure the safety of your belongings. Properly cushioned and immobile items are more likely to survive the move. For example, you should purchase foam sheets to protect delicate items. Alternatively, you can purchase moving blankets. While moving blankets may be a bit expensive, they can be extremely useful for padding furniture.

To properly pack electronics, make sure you choose the right size box and stuffing materials. The most effective way to protect your electronics is to wrap them in bubble wrap and packing paper. Also, remove the wires and cords from electronic devices and make sure they are neatly wrapped. For fragile items, you may want to use a separate box. Remember to mark the box as fragile. The box should not weigh more than 25 pounds.

Disassemble Your bulky furniture

Before you start packing your bulky furniture, take some measurements. These will help you know how much space you need to pack and what items you can move as-is. Measure doorways, hallways, corners, and tight spaces to ensure you have enough space. Measure the new location to ensure the pieces you plan to move will fit. Measure height, width, and depth. If you’re unsure, take a tape measure.

When disassembling your furniture, make sure to have the appropriate tools. Some furniture may require special tools. Check the manual for what you need. If you don’t have the right tools, you may be inclined to cut corners or use makeshift tools which will damage screws etc and delay the process. If you’re unsure of what tools you need to disassemble your furniture take a photo and ask your local hardware store to point you in the right direction. Doing this will guarantee you have time to finish the job before the removalists interstate company arrive. Avoiding this step can cost you time and money.

Get multiple quotes

When getting a moving quote, make sure to ask for a full inventory list of all your possessions. This list, also known as a cube sheet or a table of measurements, should be accurate. Ask if the company will pack your possessions or do the packing yourself, and if so, whether the price will be based on the number of boxes needed. Many moving companies base their charges on the time of year you are moving. If possible, ask about the price if it will change if you move later.

When getting multiple quotes, always look for hidden costs. Some moving companies provide a very low quote, but it is possible to find a better deal by doing a bit of research. It’s important to make sure there are no hidden costs, since cheap doesn’t necessarily mean good. To save time and money, there are many helpful comparison websites out there that you can get multiple moving quotes from professional house movers. Also, don’t hire the first moving company you come across.

Use a car carrier service to transport your car

While it can be convenient to have your car picked up at your home, terminal-to-terminal transport is generally less expensive and often takes longer. If your move involves several stops, using terminal-to-terminal car transport can save you money. However, this option may not be convenient for you. In this case, you may want to use a car carrier service that offers home delivery.

A car carrier service offers multiple services, including transporting across state lines. If you’re moving to a new state, for instance, you can have your car shipped across state lines using an open trailer. These companies specialize in this type of transport and take all necessary steps to protect your car from damage or theft. You can even choose between different types of transport, depending on your vehicle’s condition.

Remove unwanted items for sale

If you’re looking for a simple way to get rid of some of your unwanted items, consider selling them online. There are multiple selling sites and mobile apps to make this process as quick and painless as possible. Garage sales are also a great way to get rid of a ton of belongings in one weekend without listing them separately or managing showings. However, keep in mind that these methods don’t always bring in the best price.

Before selling your unwanted items, make sure that you take the time to clean and assess their market value and know what is a fair price. So, you know that you are actually getting a fair return on its value, however, if your intention is to trash it if it doesn’t sell. Then there is also no harm in taking the first offer that comes in.

Although moving can be an expensive task, by following each of the tips above, you will have the confidence that you will be able to effectively save yourself some time and money and it doesn’t always have to be expensive.