2 bedroom Flat for sale in Torrevieja - € 92,000

Flat Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 92,000

Ref: TOR046 Two-bedroom apartment with communal pool in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja Are you looking for a bright apartment with a community pool near the sea and with everything at your fingertips? Then you will love this apartment. Everything you can dream of at your fingertips. Corner apartment on the 2 floor without elevator, 60M2, with two bedrooms, a bathroom with a window, an equipped American kitchen with a window, a bright living-dining room, a glazed terrace with unobstructed views. The house is sold fully furnished, equipped kitchen, everything ready to arrive with the suitcases, move… See full property details