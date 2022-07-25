Flat

Torrevieja, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 92,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Torrevieja - € 92,000

Ref: TOR046 Two-bedroom apartment with communal pool in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja Are you looking for a bright apartment with a community pool near the sea and with everything at your fingertips? Then you will love this apartment. Everything you can dream of at your fingertips. Corner apartment on the 2 floor without elevator, 60M2, with two bedrooms, a bathroom with a window, an equipped American kitchen with a window, a bright living-dining room, a glazed terrace with unobstructed views. The house is sold fully furnished, equipped kitchen, everything ready to arrive with the suitcases, move… See full property details

