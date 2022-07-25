ALL residents in Malaga who turn 18 in 2022 can apply for the youth culture voucher as of Monday July 25.

The voucher, called the Bono Cultural Joven (Youth Culture Voucher) allows for the purchase and enjoyment of cultural products, services and activities in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Sport with some 18,000 people in Malaga province eligible.

Over €7 million euros have been earmarked by the Malaga council in relation to the scheme, which runs until October 15.

Around 500,000 young people from all over Spain can benefit from the aid, which has a total budget of €210 million.

It is hoped that the voucher will encorage more young people to go to art galleries and other cultural venues.

Photo: Flickr

The voucher is valid for 12 months with the objective to inspire a new generation of art lovers while also giving a much needed boost to artistic and cultural centres that are still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Delegate of the Government in Malaga, Javier Salas, said: “It is a measure to safeguard the future of young people who occupy a preferential place in the policies promoted by the government, which is aware that they are the future of a country”.

The bonus is divided into three sections which the money can be spent on.

There is €200 outlined for live arts, cultural heritage, and audiovisual arts including tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, librarie and exhibitions.

Up to €100 can be spent on cultural products in physical format such as books, magazines, and newspapers while the remaining €100 is for digital or online consumption including subscriptions and rentals to music, audio-books, or audiovisual platforms.

Applications can only be made through the Youth Cultural Voucher website which then sends a virtual prepaid card to applicants’ mobile phone, or in physical format if preferred.

READ MORE: