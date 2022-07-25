WITH the peak summer holiday season now in full-swing, here’s the run down of the rules for those travelling to Spain from the UK.

Post-Brexit Entry requirements

Since Brexit, UK travellers are limited to visiting countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. This applies if you travel as a tourist, to visit family or friends.

The UK Foreign Office has flagged up the need for British travellers to carry additional documentation when visiting Spain now that the UK is no longer part of the European Union.

On the ‘Entry Requirements’ section of the FCDO travel advice portal, it says three additional documents are required by tourists.

“At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family,” says the advice.

It adds: “The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.”

Do I have to prove sufficient financial means for duration of stay?

According to the Spanish government website, non-EU travellers arriving in Spain may be asked to show proof of funds for their stay.

“The minimum amount required is 90 euros per person per day. In any case, and regardless of the length of stay, the traveller must have at least 810 euros or its equivalent in foreign currency,” the rules state.

Passport stamps

Brits must also check their passport is stamped if they enter or exit the Schengen area through Spain as a visitor.

“Border guards will use passport stamps to check you’re complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays in the Schengen area. If relevant entry or exit stamps are not in your passport, border guards will presume that you have overstayed your visa-free limit,” says the FCDO.

Spain is allowing Brits to access through e-gates at certain airports and then hand their passport to the border officer for stamping after they have passed through.

Those Brits who are resident in Spain (or elsewhere in the EU) and have the documentation to prove it (a TIE or equivalent) should not have their passports stamped on entry or exit

Passport validity

Visitors from the UK must also be aware of the rules on passport validity as laid out in the Schengen area rules.

Passports must meet 2 requirements. They must be:

• less than 10 years old on the day you enter (check the ‘date of issue’)

• valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’)

People should check both the issue date and the expiry date in their passport. If you renewed your passport early, extra months may have been added to its expiry date. These extra months do not count towards the validity needed and could affect whether your passport meets the requirement for your passport to be less than 10 years old.

However, If you are a UK National living in Spain and covered by the Withdrawal Agreement, you do not need any extra months on your passport to enter or exit EU countries.

Covid restrictions:

Spain is one of the few countries in Europe that still requires travellers to prove they are Covid free. This means arrivals from the UK must prove they have either been vaccinated against Covid, have recently recovered from the virus or show evidence of a negative test.

So non-EU travellers from UK will need to show EITHER:

1. A certificate of full vaccination: Proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain. If more than 270 days have passed since your second dose, proof of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17.

2. A certificate of recovery: Proof of recent recovery from Covid. Recovery certificates issued by the official authorities will be valid at least 11 days after the first NAAT diagnostic test or positive antigen screening test, carried out by qualified personnel. The certificate shall be valid for 180 days after the date of the first positive diagnostic test result.

3. A negative test certificate (this can either be a PCR taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken no longer than 24 hours prior to departure). Those travelling with a test will also need to fill in Spain’s Health Control Form.

Children under 12 are exempt from these requirements.

Face masks will be required on the airplane on flights travelling to and from Spain and on all public transport within Spain.

