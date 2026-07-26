THE devastating Almeria wildfires, which claimed 13 lives this month, have tragically highlighted one of the greatest dangers during a fast-moving blaze: becoming trapped in a vehicle.

Several victims died attempting to flee by road as flames swept across the province, turning escape routes into death traps.

This is why: wildfire behaviour can be unpredictable.

Flames can move faster than people expect, smoke can reduce visibility to almost zero within moments, and roads that appear safe can become blocked in minutes.

And, in addition, toxic fumes can be lethal if you get caught with too high a concentration in the car.

Here is what experts advise if you find yourself driving near a wildfire.

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Do not drive towards smoke or flames

The first rule is simple: never attempt to drive through a fire front.

Even if flames appear small in the distance, a wildfire can change direction rapidly due to wind, terrain and dry vegetation.

If you see smoke ahead, slow down and assess the situation. Do not continue along a road simply because it is your planned route. Turn around early if it is safe to do so.

If you are already surrounded by fire

If you cannot escape and flames are approaching, there are several steps you can take to help protect yourself.

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Experts recommend:

Park in an area with little vegetation , such as a cleared roadside area, parking space or open ground, if possible.

, such as a cleared roadside area, parking space or open ground, if possible. Close all windows and doors to reduce exposure to smoke and embers.

to reduce exposure to smoke and embers. Turn off the engine , but keep the ignition available in case you need to move quickly.

, but keep the ignition available in case you need to move quickly. Switch off the air conditioning and close air vents to prevent smoke entering the vehicle.

to prevent smoke entering the vehicle. Lie low inside the car , covering exposed skin with clothing or a blanket if available.

, covering exposed skin with clothing or a blanket if available. Call emergency services and provide your location.

If you live in an area prone to wildfires, it is also a good idea to keep smoke masks in your vehicle.

Only leave your car if safe to do so

Weather expert Jim Dale warned that cars are ‘essentially highly flammable traps.’

“You’re driving around with litres of petrol sloshing around in your tank,” he said.

However, experts agree it is still a mistake to abandon your vehicle if there aren’t any safe escape routes nearby.

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Thick smoke can make it impossible to see where the fire is coming from, and people can become disorientated within seconds.

Only leave the car if you are certain there is a safer area nearby and you can reach it quickly.

Prepare before travelling during wildfire season

With extreme heat increasing wildfire risks across southern Spain, drivers should plan ahead during the summer months.

Keep your fuel tank at least half full, carry water, charge your phone, and check wildfire alerts before travelling through rural areas.

Avoid parking on dry grass, as hot exhaust systems can ignite vegetation.

In Spain, a useful app called Wildfire Watch can warn users of active fire fronts and is free to download on both Android and iOS.

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