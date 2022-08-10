AT a staggering 98.4 metres long, the megayacht Aviva, built for a UK billionaire, is the largest private pleasure vessel to visit the new superyacht marina to date.

Minutes before 9am yesterday, Tuesday August 9, the megayacht Aviva arrived in the port of Malaga and moored at dock number two at the IGY Malaga Marina facilities, which officially opened on July 15.

The Aviva, built for Bahamas-based British businessman Joe Lewis, who in addition to managing multiple companies is the largest shareholder of the English football team Tottenham Hotspur, is the first yacht of such grandeur to dock at Malaga’s new marina facilities.

Launched in January 2017, Aviva was designed by British design studio, Reymond Langton, with a layout that includes a full-sized paddle tennis court and gigantic interior spaces described by many as ‘mystical’.

This steel-hulled superyacht with a four-deck aluminium superstructure, can accommodate a total of 16 passengers in its eight suites.

Featuring rounded shapes and a very forward bow with the wheelhouse almost halfway along its length, this vessel sailing under the Cayman Islands flag also stands out for its turquoise hull; a shade complemented by the grey of its superstructure and the yellow of the upholstery, including awnings, which decorate its upper deck and which shows that on board this megayacht the superstition of the colour yellow does not exist.

