A Canadian expat described the shock of watching flames from the beach in Estepona as she enjoyed a family day out on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on the outskirts of Estepona on Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a spate of blazes across Spain in what has fast become the worst summer for fires this century.

“We were on the beach and noticed that there was a small fire in the distance,” said Gail Corbeill in an interview with the Olive Press.

“A few minutes later we left the beach to return home and saw the fire on the other side of the road,” added Gail.

Gail and her family recorded footage of the flames on their mobile phones.

Flames in Estepona fire. Image The Olive Press.

“We were not able to see the buildings affected as the smoke was everywhere,” explained the 67-year-old.

The Estepona wildfire forced the evacuation of 300 people – but it was declared ‘controlled’ at 11:10 pm on Tuesday, July 26.

The evacuated residents have since been allowed to return home.

The fire was originally declared at 5.45 pm last Tuesday, 26 July and the Costa del Sol town’s emergency plan was activated.

READ MORE: