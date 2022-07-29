AFTER razing through 116 hectares of forest, the Mijas fire which started on Tuesday, July 26, has been declared ‘extinguished.’

? El director de extinción da por EXTINGUIDO #IFMijas, #Málaga, incendio del 26/07, declarado en paraje "Majadilla del Muerto". — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 28, 2022

The fire, which broke out in the area of ‘Majadilla del Muerto’ in the municipality of Mijas was actually considered ‘stabilised’ at 9:21pm the very same day it started thanks to the work of six water carrying aircraft and a team of 32 firefighters which tackled the flames.

At its peak the A7 road was cut in the direction of Malaga and several homes were evacuated.

On Wednesday morning the fire was considered to be ‘under control’ and yesterday, Thursday, after razing through 116 hectares of forest, it was considered ‘extinguished.’

This fire in Mijas was the third forest fire declared in Mijas in eleven days and the fourth fire to have broken out on the Costa del Sol within hours of the same day. The other fires affected areas in Estepona, Benahavis and Cartama.

Fuelled by wind and a record-setting heatwave, dozens of fires have raged throughout the Spanish countryside this summer.

In fact, the number of wildfires that have torn through Spain so far this year, 2022, is already double the average number of fires recorded in the last decade.

