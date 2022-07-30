2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Campoamor with pool - € 165,000

Penthouse Campoamor, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 165,000

Spacious, large penthouse apartment in Campoamor Golf. Apartment with beautiful views, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property is furnished with quality furniture and has an open, spacious American kitchen equipped with appliances. The two double bedrooms have enough built-in wardrobes. During the day you can enjoy the beautiful view from the comfortable terrace or cool off in the communal pool on warm days. Supermarkets, bars, restaurants and a pharmacy can be found right in front of the apartment… See full property details