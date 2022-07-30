Thousands (55,000 people) will descend on Sotogrande for one of the biggest events of the World Polo Tour circuit.

The tournament started on July 25 and will finish on August 27.

This year the Ayala Polo Club is organising the event, although usual organisers Santa Maria Polo Club will still host many of the matches, including the finals.

Family fun. Photo: Santa Maria Polo Club

Players will come from different parts of the world like Uruguay, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, France, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Italy, Australia and Switzerland.

The club has long been considered the polo set’s favorite field in Europe and it is one of Spain’s main ‘society’ events of the summer.

But attendance is not restricted to the elite – anyone can turn up to watch the sport and enjoy a host of fun events and enjoy a wide selection of food.

Full details can be found at the Ayala Polo Club websire HERE

