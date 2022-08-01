FORMULA ONE legend Fernando Alonso is to join Aston Martin at the end of the season.

The two-time world champion has been with the French team Alpine since 2021, but will now replace retiring Sebastian Vettel in his seat.

The 41-year-old is a veteran of the sport having competed in every season except three since 2001, winning the championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso is one of the most decorated drivers still racing in F1.

Photo: Flickr

He had announced his retirement from the sport in 2018, but returned only two years later.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front,” Alonso told the BBC.

“Aston Martin is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in F1 today.”

The move comes unexpectedly, with the Alpine team consistently achieving top 10 finishes all season and lying 4th in the constructors championship, while Aston Martin is 9th, with only Williams lower.

In a statement Alpine said: “Fernando has always been, and always will be, part of the Renault and Alpine family and we’re proud and privileged to have shared so many on-track moments together.”

