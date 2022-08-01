SEVEN fire engines were scrambled on Monday after a fire broke out onboard a ferry docked at the port of Valencia.

Initial reports say the fire started in a cabin on the second deck of the ‘Ciudad Alcudia’, operated by Grimaldi Lines.

The vessel primarily provides a ferry service between Mallorca and Valencia but appears to have had no passengers on board at the time of the incident

Alarms were set off across the boat before 2.00 pm.

The Port Authority activated its Internal Emergency Plan, with the fire extinguished.

The Valencian Government said were no injuries but eight ferry crew members required treatment for smoke inhalation.

