A 63-year-old motorcyclist had to have a leg amputated after a drugged-up driver collided with him in Mutxamel, Alicante Province.

The crash happened on July 28 on Calle Periclasa.

Witnesses said a car veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the biker head-on.

The motorist failed to stop with the motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

CRASH SCENE(Mutxamel Policia Local image)

The biker was taken to the Hospital de Sant Joan where medics had to amputate his left leg.

Mutxamel Policia Local officers arrested the motorist several hours later.

A test showed that he been driving under the influence of drugs.

He’s been charged with causing injuries due to serious negligence and for failing to provide assistance at an accident scene.

No further details have been supplied about the driver.

