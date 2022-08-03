2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Campoamor with pool - € 120,000

Apartment Campoamor, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 120,000

Beautiful apartment with lateral views of the sea in Campoamor, perfect for holidays or living all year round in one of the best areas of Orihuela Costa, also very interesting as an investment for holiday rentals all year round.. On the one hand we have the wonderful beach of Campoamor and Mil Palmeras and on the other hand we have the Royal Golf Club of Campoamor, `so there is always movement of tourists in the area, It is about 500 meters from the beach at about 2500 meters from the commercial center of La Zenia, and very close to the house, typical Mediterranean restaurants, marina, tennis…