AN offer to send Spanish tanks to Ukraine has been withdrawn because they’re not up to the job and would cost too much to repair.

The Spanish government announced plans in mid-July to send at least ten German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to help in the war against Russia.

They had been moth-balled at the Casetas military base near Zaragoza but a technical survey revealed the used vehicles were close to useless

Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, said: “The Leopards which have not been used for many years cannot be sent to Ukraine because they are in an absolutely pitiful state.”

MARGARITA ROBLES(La Moncloa image)

Robles added they were ‘very damaged’ and would endanger the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The idea was for EU funding to be given to Ukraine to repair the tanks but their condition has shown them to be beyond repair.

Spain has already supplied some military weapons to Ukraine and talks will continue to see what else can be provided.

