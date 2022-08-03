THE Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Marine Species (CREMA) has released more than 400 sea turtles since its creation in 1994.

For 28 years the Aula del Mar’s Recovery Centre for Endangered Species in Malaga Port has focused its work on rescuing marine species that are in dire-straits to rehabilitate them for release back into their natural habitat.

So far, some 400 sea turtles have benefited from this marine conservation and the most recent release took place yesterday, Tuesday August 2.

The sea turtle released yesterday was a young loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta), which was brought to the Centre in January of this year, weighing just 1.1 kilograms.

This particular oceanic turtle had been found in pitiful conditions on the shore of a beach in Estepona, where a beach-goer spotted it and informed CREMA.

According to a statement from CREMA at the time, the marine animal presented signs of dehydration, with ‘wounds on the head and eyelids’ and ‘excess thinness.’

During these months, CREMA’s biologists and veterinarians have been in charge of administering antibiotics, fluid therapy and hydration, as well as carrying out wound and eye care.

According to Jose Luis Mons, biologist and coordinator of the Centre, the turtle had arrived at the centre with ‘very serious eye injuries’ and there were even concerns about the viability of one of its eyes.

Fortunately, the young sea turtle recovered well and was released back into its natural habitat weighing a healthy 1.5 kilograms.

This turtle was one of the smallest specimens admitted to CREMA this year, where so far this year they have cared for a total of 32 animals, mainly common dolphins, striped dolphins, pilot whales -another species of the dolphin family- sea turtles and two whales.

