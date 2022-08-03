MALAGA features several incredible unspoilt shores perfect for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of crowded, tourist hotspots.

If you’re looking to unwind in dreamy corners, swim in crystal-clear waters and connect with nature, take a look at the Olive Press’ selection of three of the best virgin beaches in Spain’s Malaga:

1. Artola Cabopino Beach in Marbella

Playa de Cabopino, about 13 km east of the center of Marbella, covers an area of 1,200 metres located in the Dunas de Artola, a valuable protected nature reserve in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

The landscape, dotted with stunning, golden sand dunes and delicate natural vegetation has some stretches dedicated to nudism and the beach itself together with the Artola Dunes are considered a National Monument and became a protected area due to their natural interest in 2001.

Artola Cabopino Beach in Marbella.

2. Calaceite Beach in Torrox

Nestled in a quiet and isolated spot, Calaceite beach, with a length of 400 meters and a width of 30 meters, is characterised by its dark sand and moderate waves and is also one of the most recommended areas on the coast of Malaga for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The beach is protected by a massif of rolling mountains and is free of buildings, guaranteeing low tourist presence making it the perfect place to unwind.

Calaceite Beach in Torrox.

3. Almayate beach in Velez-Malaga

An isolated beach, about 2,800 meters long and about 30 meters wide, located near the Almayate nucleus, at the mouth of the Velez River.

The beach is isolated from the more urbanised areas of the coast of Malaga and its few services means that attendance is low permitting it to remain almost virgin.

Nudism is practised on this beach, near Bajamar, and is considered one of the three most outstanding nudist beaches in the whole of Spain.

Almayate beach in Velez-Malaga.

