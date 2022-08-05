2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 139,000

Bungalow Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 139,000

Duplex bungalow in a private urbanization with gardens and swimming pool. It consists of 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 toilet, a nice terrace and a large solarium. The house is impeccable, very well cared for by the owners and no detail is lacking. The dining room has a French fireplace for your use and enjoyment. It is attached to all kinds of services such as shopping centers and supermarkets, very good location. Ideal for vacations. Total area 90 m², bungalow plot area 110 m², usable area 85 m², double rooms: 2, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet, air conditioning (hot and cold), fitted… See full property details