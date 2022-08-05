THE family of a Canadian man missing in Spain since July 15 have issued a desperate appeal for help to find him.

Scott Graham, 67, was on a solo trip across the north of Spain when the bus he was travelling on between Vigo and San Sebastian departed without him after a rest stop.

On board the bus was Graham’s luggage including his passport and anti-rejection medication he requires daily after a 2014 kidney transplant.

His family are attempting to piece together his movements since then.

According to his daughter Georgia, he was unable to retrieve his bag from the bus company and contacted police in San Sebastian who told him to go to the Canadian Embassy in Madrid for help and to get a new passport.

On July 15, he was treated at La Paz Hospital in Madrid for injuries to his head and hand that he told doctors he had sustained in a fall. His family speculate that the fall could be due to the side effects of not taking his medication, which may have been brought on by the heatwave

Later that day he went to the Canadian Embassy in Madrid to apply for a new passport and was told to pick it up again on July 18. He never showed up to collect his new passport and hasn’t been heard from since.

“We are asking anyone who may have information about our father’s whereabouts to contact police or contact us directly,” Scott’s daughters Georgia and Kazia said in a statement. “Our father is in poor health and needs to be taken home where he can receive medical treatment.”

They said they felt authorities were not doing enough to locate their father and so had launched their own appeal-

“Nobody wants to live this nightmare. In this search, every minute counts. The more attention this story receives, the more pressure it will put on Canadian and international authorities to make this search a priority and help bring our father home,” his daughters said.

Anyone with information that may help find Scott can contact FindScottGraham@gmail.com

READ MORE: