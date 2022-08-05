BENIDORM council is offering pensioners in the city a discount of at least €50 on electricity bills.

A €300,000 fund has been created and applications can be made online or in person.

People aged over 65 years who have been registered continually on the municipal padron for the last five years can apply.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “When there is great economic uncertainty, it is necessary to back elderly people, who have been a support in many moments of crisis and who require an extraordinary contribution”.

Perez added that the €50 grant could be higher if there are not enough applications.

MAYOR PEREZ(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

To qualify, residents have to be owners of a property or a tenant of a home that is their permanent residence.

An important rider is that if the person has other family members living with them, then to qualify for the money, they all must be aged at least 65 and have been on the padron for five uninterrupted years.

Supporting documentation will need to be supplied.

That includes in the case of a property owner, a paid IBI tax receipt for 2021; DNI documents of all people living in the home; three paid electricity bills; and bank direct debit details.

Tenants will have to produce a rental contract which must be for at least a year, and will be disqualified from the bonus if they are leasing property from a family member.

Online forms can be obtained via the ‘electronic office’ of the Benidorm council website.

Applications can be made in person at the General Registry of the City Council as well as the Jose Llorca Linares, La Torreta, and Jelena social centres.

The deadline is August 26.

