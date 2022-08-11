A WILD boar has astonished beachgoers in Malaga after a showy exit out of the sea and onto the sandy beach, before it disappeared again.

The persistent high temperatures in Malaga are causing two-legged and four-legged creatures alike to take to the seaside for a cooling dip.

And last Wednesday, August 10, was proof that wild boars actually make quite proficient swimmers.

According to reports, at 12 noon on Wednesday, the bathers on the beach of Benajarafe (Malaga) were startled to see a wild boar had taken to swimming, like a duck to water, just a few metres from the shore. On finding its legs, the beast hurtled itself out of the water at full pelt, across the beach and into some reed beds, where it once again disappeared.

The atypical scene was recorded by some beachgoers, and the video quickly spread like wildfire across social networks.

Fortunately, neither the boar or beach users were injured during the incident, however several calls were made to the 112 Andalucía emergency service to alert them to the presence of the wild boar on the beach of Benajarafe, next to the Bar Mediterraneo restaurant.

According the latest reports by the Axarquia animal health service, the boar, believed to be a three-year-old male, had been spotted around the Malaya beach area in Benajarafe, at the western end of Velez-Malaga on the Costa del Sol, for several days, and has so far eluded capture.

The local authorities will continue to monitor the area with the aim of capturing the wild animal so that it can be returned to its natural habitat in the mountains.

READ MORE: