1 bedroom Flat for sale in Benidorm with pool - € 112,000

Flat Benidorm, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 112,000

Apartment in Benidorm Rincon de Loix area, 47 m of surface, 350 m from the beach, a double room, a bathroom, property in good condition, equipped kitchen, white lacquered interior carpentry, south facing, stoneware, aluminum exterior carpentry Extras: fitted wardrobes, elevator, bright, community pool, armored door, Sunroom, buses, trees, downtown, shopping centers, medical centers, schools, coast, mountains, parks, supermarkets, urbanization, 24 hour security, sea views, unobstructed views, transit area, children's areas… See full property details