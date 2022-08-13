KRISTINA Szekely real estate embodies the very best parts of Marbella with an internationalist company feel to match this truly global city.

With an office in the heart of Puerto Banus, there is no bigger champion Marbella’s allure than Kristina Szekley, who lives and breathes Marbella.

“Marbella is a unique place,” Kristina tells me.

“Whatever you are into, whether it’s golf, tennis, polo, or shopping, the list here is endless. We are now in a stage of a new Marbella, which celebrates diversity and aspiration. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, you can always make something of yourself in this glorious part of the world,” she says.

Marbella has been in the ascendancy for years, and now is in healthy competition with global cities, not just national one’s.

Kristina Szekely – at the helm of the new Marbella. Image from Kristina Szekeley.

And Kristina Szekely real estate is at the forefront of this, with business continuing to be highly resilient to the global cost of living crisis.

“Business is still great for us, because people understand that our properties offer a new chapter of life on the Costa del Sol allowing you to work while enjoying life at the same time.”

Her clientele has changed over the past six months, with understandably much fewer Russians buying property but also fewer Brits who are finding it harder to navigate Spanish red tape in the post-Brexit era.

“Despite challenges we have seen a big increase in the number of mainland Europeans partnering with us, and noticeably more Irish buyers. There are always new obstacles to overcome, but this ebbs and flows and always has. We are uniquely situated to weather any storm from international issues because people still see the fantastic properties and locations that we offer.”

Villa in Marbella Golden Mile. Image from Kristina Szekeley

While online correspondence is the main focus of most of Kristina’s rivals, her business still sees the value of a face-to-face meeting so that a working relationship can be struck and they can understand exactly what clients want.

Kristina Szekely’s Puerto Banus office is open 7 days a week until late, such is their commitment to accommodating prospective buyers whose busy schedules make it hard to stick to a daytime appointment.

With experience unrivalled on the Costa del Sol, offices also in Sotogrande, Marbella, and Gibraltar, and staff who together speak almost every language in Europe, the real question to ask is, why would you not pop in for a chat?