THE new deputy governor, a senior diplomat with high level EU experience, will be able to help Gibraltar in its latest challenges, the Convent has said.

The Rock’s governor, Sir David Steel, welcomed Mark Holland to the Rock on August 3 in a Convent statement and tweet.

Former deputy governor Nick Pyle left his job in June, making way for Holland to take over on August 1.

“We are off on a new adventure – to the southern tip of Europe: Gibraltar,” tweeted Holland.

“We’ve had a fun start – no running water for our first 72 hours amidst great heat but it was great to see how the community rallied round,” he added.

Looking ahead

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo retweeted his post, welcoming him to the Rock.

“Looking forward to meeting you in person in coming weeks. Lots to work on together with the Convent,” Picardo said in the tweet.

Holland was the UK Deputy Ambassador to Denmark during the last four years.

Before that, he had several leading EU roles and was administrator of the South Atlantic British overseas territory Ascension Island from 2014-17.

An Oxford University graduate, he has five children with his wife Rachel and a Black Labrador named Arlo, according to his new boss, Steel.

“I personally look forward to supporting His Excellency the Governor in all that he and the Convent does in ensuring the excellence of relations between the UK and Gibraltar, especially at such an important time in Gibraltar’s history,” Holland said through the Governor’s office.

“My family and I are very much looking forward to playing a full part in the community and embracing the Gibraltarian way of life.”

Apart from walking his dog, the UK Government lists his hobbies as cricket, swimming and scuba diving, all of which he will be able to practice on the Rock.

