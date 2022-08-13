ONE man was seriously burned when a six-metre long dinghy burst into flames in Mallorca

The incident occurred in Illetas where the boat was moored to a buoy.

Three people on board jumped into the water and swam 10 metres to the shore, with one suffering serious burns to his legs and face.

The fire broke out when one of the crew members tried to start the boat’s outboard engine. For unknown reasons, an explosion occurred.

Emergency services attended to the crew members, while the coast guard vessel Libertas put out the flames.

They were anable to save the vessel, which sank.

