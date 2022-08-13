POLICE are investigating a spate of attacks across Spain on women who believe they have been spiked with needles at nightclubs.

Guardia Civil are reportedly investigating women being injected in Balearic nightclubs as six possible cases are said to have occurred in June and July.

The victims have complained that they have been drugged and suffered memory loss, with many discovering bruising indicating that they had been pricked with a needle.

Nationally, four women went to Denia Hospital on the Costa Blanca in just one evening on suspicion of suffering needle attacks in city nightclubs.

Ten more females went to hospital over last weekend for the same reason.

And a teenage girl claims two men kidnapped her at a Marina Alta beach party and kept her in a house for two days where she was sexually assaulted.

The 14-year-old told Policia Nacional officers that she was jabbed by a needle to stun her during a party on the unnamed beach.

A number of such cases were reported during San Fermin festivities in Pamplona, northern Spain, with at least four women seeking help from emergency services because they were dizzy or lost consciousness after feeling a pinprick.

In total at least 60 cases have been reported in Catalunya, the Canary Islands, the Baleares, the Basque Country and Andalucia.

Spain’s Equality Minster Irene Montero acknowledged the growing problem and said: “In the last few days, there’s been a few reports of women who have been needle spiked in clubs, bars and pubs.”

Spanish authorities issued guidelines to those who believe they may have been drugged in this way; don’t be alone, tell staff at the bar/nightclub and report it to police by calling 112.

The British Consulates in Palma and Ibiza have also stepped in to relaunch their annual ‘Stick With Your Mates’ campaign to encourage young tourists to stick together on holiday.

