Buying with Buyl, Open Frontiers founder shares his inside knowledge…

Ben Buyl, founder, and director of Open Frontiers has been in the luxury real estate industry for over 25 years and has since worked with more than 1,000 clients, many of which return to do business again.

Luckily for us, he is giving us a few tips on what to look for when buying property in Spain.

“Location, location, location is key”, he says.

A wonderfully modernised Casa Cortijo in Sotogrande. Image Open Frontiers

Make sure you are where you want to be and check the build quality.

“South facing is always great, sea views are a huge bonus, as well as proximity to the beach, these things will increase the valuation of the property further down the line”.

When buying here, get guided by professionals who know the area.

There are many to choose from, but it’s important you make sure you choose honest and experienced agents.

Ben continues: “Look out for what is surrounding you, make sure you know what is going to be built in the area, ensure no apartment blocks get placed right in front of you, or anything that could block your view.”

To get more tips from the pro, or if you are looking to buy or list property in Sotogrande and surroundings, don’t hesitate to contact Ben on (+34)696078461 or email ben@openfrontiers.com.