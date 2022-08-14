FORMULA 1 driver George Russell is enjoying a leisurely holiday in the southwest of Mallorca.

The 24-year old Mercedes team driver is taking his summer break with his girlfriend, actress Carmen Montero Mundt.

The couple have been in a relationship for two years and have been spending their time in Mallorca sailing and diving.

They have also toured some of the villages as well as the historic centre of Palma and posted pictures of their matching swim suits.

