MALAGA’S council has revealed that this year 25% more visitors have arrived in Malaga in comparison with 2019 to celebrate one of the most important ferias.

Malaga’s tourist offices helped around 7,307 visitors last Friday, August 12 and Saturday August 13 – 3,597 were visitors from abroad and 3,440 from Spain.

The Association of Hotels in Malaga (AEHCOS) has estimated that the occupation during the weekend was 89%.

But, the transport collapsed due to the high demand of tourists that visited the city during the weekend.

According to some visitors, it was impossible to find an Uber on Saturday night and the buses to the city center were full.

Victoria Garcia who went to Malaga’s feria complained “I tried to get the bus from the city center to El Ferial, but the queue was full of people, so I had to pay an Uber.”

“When the party finished, I tried to call an Uber but the waiting time was really long and it was completely overpriced,” she added.

The only incident registered so far is that one of the casetas (clubs in the feria) was closed on Sunday for selling alcohol to minors, according to Malaga’s council.

Last week, Malaga’s council confirmed that the Feria is controlled by 736 police officers and a drone.

