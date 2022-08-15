TWO thieves aged 19 and 20 attacked a man on a Valencia street and stole his €30,000 wrist watch.

The victim was walking on Calle Periodista Azzati on August 1 when two men approached him and his wife from behind.

One of the robbers grabbed the man round his neck, leaving with blood pouring out of his head.

The thief tore off the expensive watch off his left hand while the other assailant hit the victim’s partner in the face.

The Policia Nacional arrested one of the robbers on August 8 and his colleague the following day.

They’ve been charged with violent robbery and causing injury.

The two Algerian nationals have police records and were illegally living in the country.

It’s the latest in a spate of street watch thefts in Spain.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, a travelling gang have been targeting tourists walking around the Benidorm area.

