ELCHE’S Nit de l’Alba fireworks display will take place on Monday evening- two days after strong winds forced its cancellation.

Council leaders along with police and fire officials called off the original Saturday night celebration due to a yellow weather warning predicting gusts of up to 55 kilometres per hour.

A further meeting on Sunday confirmed the display had been rearranged for Monday night.

Elche mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, said: “We know the importance of the Nit de l’Alba for Elche and the enormous expectations of the citizens after two years without being able to celebrate it due to the pandemic.”

Last November, the display was designated as a ‘Festival of National Tourist Interest’.

The event already had UNESCO recognition as an ‘Intangible Heritage of Humanity’.

It traditionally attracts thousands of tourists from across Spain and from abroad.

The ceremony dates back many centuries to when families made offerings to the Virgin Mary by way of launching a rocket for each of their children.

The display lasts for an hour before the bells of the Basilica of St Mary strike for midnight.

Over 300 palm tree-style fireworks are fired from different parts of Elche before the whole city is then plunged into total darkness.

The palm of the Virgin is then represented by a huge firework array that is 700 metres in diameter and climbs up to 300 metres.

The display is normally visible from surrounding areas like Alicante, Crevillente, and Santa Pola.

