A SOCIAL MEDIA ‘influencer’ has caused a storm after he slammed organisers for cancelling the tragic Medusa music festival after the stage collapsed killing one, seriously injuring five and hurting up to 40 others.

A judicial investigation has started after the tragedy, which happened at 4am on Saturday morning.

Festival goers were put up in a sports hall until Sunday as safety was put first after strong gusts of wind caused parts of the massive stage to collapse.

‘Influencer’ Dallas Review, real name Daniel José Santomé Lemus, chose to launch a tirade at organisers not for any perceived shortcomings over initial safety but for their decision to close the event down.

In a shocking display of insensitivity the self proclaimed ‘content creator’ who has 8.3 million followers on YouTube, said on Instagram: “Guys, really, how you cancel everything for ONE BAD DAY, GOD.”

After getting a series of critical responses he doubled down on his initial remarks, saying: “But let’s see, YES it’s a bad day, BAD that the kid died, but CANCELLING IT WON’T GIVE HIM HIS LIFE BACK. Nobody could have predicted it.”

Dallas Review’s comments drew a strong response when shared to twitter. Cesar said: “A person who lives on controversies and giving ass on the internet comes to give moral lessons?… So much money spent on wanting to be immortal and you don’t give a shit about the life, integrity and safety of people outside you.”

Dalas quejándose de que cancelan el medusa festival aunque haya muerto un chico ? no lo soporto, que poco respeto pic.twitter.com/UCOEvPNsmu — César? (@cesarrodriar) August 13, 2022

The ‘kid’ who died has been named as 22-year-old Miguel Ángel Rodríguez de Guzmán from Daimiel (Ciudad Real), who ran a churreria in his home town.

Five others were seriously hurt and remained in hospital on Sunday evening. The most seriously injured is a 19-year-old woman with a fractured spine. Two more women, aged 19 and 20, suffered a fractured leg and pelvis, and another also suffered a fracture. The Valencian government’s Health Department has not provided data on the fifth person admitted.

The tragedy happened when high gusts of wind struck the stage, bringing it crashing down in Cullera (Valencia). The festival’s campsite was also shut down due to the danger from the wind.

The Head of the Court of First Instance of Instruction Number 4 of Sueca (Valencia) has opened an investigation into the tragedy.

Local authorities have said that the event was fully licenced and had passed all safety inspections prior to going ahead.

It is thought the investigation will initially focus on whether the Spanish Met office (AEMET) had issued warnings about strong winds that organisers should have heeded.

