3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool garage - € 185,000

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 185,000

Prices from € 185 000 – € 201 000 1 bedroom from € 103 000 2 bedrooms from € 148 000 3 bedrooms from € 191 000 Traditional resort in Los Alcázares, just 130 metres from the Mar Menor on the Costa Cálida. Within walking distance of the local shopping centre and a 5 minute drive from the town centre, where an even wider range of shops are available. The location and characteristics of the resort make it the ideal investment opportunity. The resort consists of several flat blocks with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats in different models: ground floor with a terrace / garden and direct access… See full property details