PABLO Carreno Busta, 31, won the Canadian Open title in Montreal on Sunday to take what he described as the ‘best title of his career’.

It was the first time that the Gijon player had lifted a Masters 1000 title or even made a final.

The Spaniard came from behind to beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

WINNING FEELING(Cordon Press image)

Carreno Busta won bronze in last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and his best run in a Grand Slam event saw him reach the semi-finals of the US Open in 2017.

Prior to the Montreal tournament, he was ranked 23rd in the world and had been unseeded.

Afterwards Carreno Busta said: “Please don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming because I’m enjoying this a lot.”

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s the best title of my career and I don’t know how to feel.”

“We’ve worked very hard all week. It’s not my best season this year but I continued to believe in my team, myself and my game.”

Carreno Busta will be involved in this week’s Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open which starts on August 29.

READ MORE: