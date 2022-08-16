GUSTING Thirty mile an hour winds fanned the flames towards a number of villages including Toras, Viver and Teresa.

Only a handful of helicopters and planes were on hand while a number of fire engines and police vehicles were scrambling to get to the fire as it rapidly spread. Dozens of villagers were parked up in a roundabout praying for their homes.

An Olive Press journalist was on hand to film and report on the fire. The skies turned black while ash fell down on the surrounding area, threatening further sets of fire.