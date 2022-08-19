SPAIN’S national Met Office, AEMET, has set a date for the return of scorchio heat in Spain and the arrival of temperatures more typical—and in some regions even more elevated—for this time of year.

The cooler atmosphere felt over the last few days in most of Spain, seeing temperatures between 3 and 5ºC below normal for the season and even between 5 and 10ºC below average in parts of the northern half of the Peninsula, is coming to an end.

As of today, Friday August 19, temperatures will be back to those typical for this time of year, with highs above 35ºC forecast in the Guadalquivir Valley.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 16-08-2022 hasta 22-08-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/PvTwEnelBd — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 16, 2022

The rise in temperatures will continue over the weekend in most of Spain, and by Sunday temperatures will exceed 35ºC in a large part of the Community of Madrid, except in the mountains, as well as in Extremadura, western Castile-La Mancha and most of Andalucia.

The prolonged hot weather has placed Spain on track for the hottest summer in recorded history.

According to AEMET, June was the fourth warmest since records began, July was the warmest month and the first half of August 2022 was the second warmest in the series, only surpassed by 2003.

España, camino del verano más cálido de su serie histórica: junio fue el cuarto más cálido desde que hay registros, julio fue el mes más cálido y la primera quincena de agosto de 2022 ha sido la segunda más cálida de la serie, solo superada por la de 2003 pic.twitter.com/xXaWoz3Zjr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 18, 2022

