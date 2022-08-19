ANIMAL rights activists have demanded more checks of horse-drawn carriages at the Malaga fair after a horse collapsed recently.

The Spanish political party PACMA, that fights against animal abuse, called out the ‘exploitation’ of horses being used at the annual summer fair.

It followed a video that went viral on social media about a horse that fainted on the street with four people trying to help it out.

The popular ‘Feria de Malaga’ this year ran from August 13-20.

PACMA national vice-president Cristina Garcia told the EFE news agency that they are unsure of the current condition of the animal in question.

Party members were present at the summer fairs of Cordoba, Sevilla and Malaga this summer to check on animal treatment.

They have asked the horse-drawn carriages to be replaced with electric vehicles, saying that the hot temperatures and chaos of the fairs negatively affects the welfare of the animals.

Garcia said PACMA would appeal to the Malaga city council to further control horse-drawn carriages according to the relevant legislation.

It followed the mayor of Malaga’s requirement that demanded the horses be treated fairly with the necessary hygiene, attention and rest they require.

The PACMA political party regularly gets about 1% of the vote at general elections.

